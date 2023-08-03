Jacob Sawyer Pitts

Jacob Sawyer Pitts, 31, of Troy, remained in custody Thursday at the Bell County Jail, charged with possession of a controlled substance  between one and four grams, a third-degree felony, and three misdemeanors: failure to identify, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana under two ounces. His bonds totaled $27,500, jail records showed.

A Troy man is in custody on multiple charges, including a felony drug possession case, after he allegedly used a fake $100 bills at a Belton business.

eegarcia@tdtnews.com