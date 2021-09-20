BELTON — The youngest astronaut to walk on the moon will be the featured speaker for the 2021 McLane Lecture set next week at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.
Charlie Duke, a North Carolina native, was 36 years, 201 days old when he became the youngest man to walk on the moon during the Apollo 16 mission that ran from April 21-23, 1972. He first became known as the voice of Mission Control for Apollo 11, the first manned crew mission to the moon.
Duke will be the featured speaker for the 2021 McLane Lecture, set for 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, in the area of the Frank & Sue Mayborn Campus Center on campus. His visit was originally planned for 2020 but delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The event is free and open to the public.
Duke was one of the 19 astronauts selected by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration in April 1966. He served as the spacecraft communicator for Apollo 11’s hair-raising landing on the moon and as the backup lunar module pilot for Apollo 13.
In 1972, he piloted the lunar module of Apollo 16, accompanied on the mission by John W. Young and Ken Mattingly. While on the lunar surface, Duke and Young logged more than 20 hours of extravehicular activities as they placed and activated scientific experiments and collected nearly 213 pounds of rock and soil samples.
Duke also served as the backup lunar module pilot for Apollo 17. Duke retired from NASA in 1975 to enter private business in San Antonio and rose to the rank of brigadier general with the Air Force Reserves. He retired in 1986.
A native of Charlotte, N.C., Duke earned his bachelor’s degree in naval sciences from the U.S. Naval Academy. News reports note that Duke had astigmatism in one eye that kept him from being a Navy pilot, so he was allowed to join the U.S. Air Force. Upon receiving his commission in the Air Force, he entered pilot training and received his wings in 1958. Duke served three years in Germany as a fighter interceptor pilot; he was then assigned to Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he completed a master’s degree in aeronautics and astronautics in 1964.
He entered the USAF Test Pilot School at Edwards Air Force Base and completed his training there in 1965.
Duke has received dozens of honors, including the Air Force Distinguished Service Medal with oak leaf cluster and the NASA Distinguished Service Medal. He has been awarded honorary doctorates from the University of South Carolina, Francis Marion College, Clemson University and the College of Charleston.
In 2000, Duke was inducted into the Texas Science Hall of Fame, and he was recognized as 2020 Texan of the Year by the Texas Legislative Conference.
Duke and his wife, Dorothy, now live in New Braunfels, where Duke is president of Charlie Duke Enterprises Inc. and owner of Duke Investments. They have two sons and nine grandchildren.
This is the 17th McLane Lecture sponsored by Elizabeth and Drayton McLane Jr. of Temple.