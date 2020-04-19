City departments in Temple can now expect to replace many of the aging vehicles in their fleet after the City Council approved a previously tabled measure Thursday.
The Temple City Council unanimously approved the purchase of 43 new vehicles from five separate vendors at the total cost of more than $1.66 million. The Council put the purchase on hold during its last meeting on April 2, because of concerns about spending so much money during the coronavirus pandemic.
Temple City Manager Brynn Myers, who had originally asked for more time to look at the purchase, said she was now confident that the city needs to spend the money.
“With such a significant purchase, and some uncertain economic times that we find ourselves in, I had still wanted a few weeks to review this purchase and make sure I was still confident in my recommendation,” Myers said. “This is a larger number of vehicles than we would normally see being purchased in a single fiscal year and that is because this purchase is actually reflecting fiscal year 2019 and fiscal year 2020 vehicle replacements.”
Public Works Director Don Bond said Temple needs the vehicles to both replace those in critical or poor condition and also prepare the city for the future.
While the city has now approved the purchase of these vehicles, city officials will still need to wait to get the vehicles from their suppliers, which have stopped production during the pandemic. Myers said she estimates, because of a waitlist on the vehicles from other orders, that the city will not receive the vehicles until December.
Instead of purchasing these vehicles from the lowest bidders, the Council decided to spend more money in order to help a local business instead of one outside the community.
Council members agreed to increase the amount of the purchase by more than $9,100, from what was $1.56 million to the final $1.66 million. The ability to pay more comes from a local policy to allow the city to choose bids that are within five percent of the lowest bid, on items less than $500,000, when the business is within the city limits.
Johnson Brothers Ford of Temple, 7455 S. General Bruce Drive, is the recipient of the local option, moving from an order of two vehicles up to 20 vehicles.
“I would like to see us use the local preference option,” Councilman Wendell Williams said during the meeting. “That is 18 vehicles for an additional price of $9,000 and that keeps those dollars in Temple, a $500 per vehicle cost, and that is very reasonable in my mind.”