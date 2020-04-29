Thirty Temple Police patrol officers, detectives and supervisors sped Tuesday afternoon up North Third Street to reach a shooting location.
No one was injured after shots were fired at Panel Specialists Inc., a business located at 3410 Lucius McCelvey Drive in the Industrial Park, Temple Police spokesman Cody Weems said Tuesday.
Learning the suspect left in a dark-colored sedan, officers found and arrested 23-year-old Noel Quiles on Shiloh Road near Big Elm Road in Troy.
Quiles from Killeen was in the Bell County Jail Wednesday with two third third-degree felony holds.
Temple Police Department said Quiles could be charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and evading arrest in a vehicle, police spokesman Chris Christoff said Wednesday. The Bell County District Attorney’s Office will review the case.
Quiles allegedly went to PSI to talk with an employee. An argument started outside the business, Quiles pulled out a gun, fired two shots and shattered a window in the building, Weems said.
He had the gun when officers stopped him, Christoff said.
Christoff said he didn’t know if Quiles was employed by PSI.
Other law enforcement agencies, including Troy Police Department, Bell County Sheriff’s Department, Bell County constables and the Texas Department of Public Safety assisted in the incident, search and investigation.