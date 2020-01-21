BELTON — Three men — including two from Nolanville — allegedly committed a home invasion robbery in the Belton area.
Nolanville residents Robert Ferguson, 31, and Eric Justin Goertz, 30, are charged along with Charles Ferguson, 23, listed only from Texas. The men were held Tuesday in the Bell County Jail, each charged with aggravated assault of a date, family or household member with a deadly weapon — a first-degree felony.
Witnesses told deputies three suspects had guns and fired shots inside the residence at about 1:38 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Rosemont Drive. When the deputies arrived, the suspects ran away and hid, but were eventually located and arrested, Bell County Maj. T.J. Cruz said.
The victim had several head lacerations not believed to be life-threatening, but he was taken by ambulance to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple.
No one was shot at the scene, but at least one shot was fired inside the home by suspects, according to Cruz.
The case is still under investigation by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department Criminal Investigation Division.
All three were arrested Sunday and booked into the jail.
Each suspect was jailed in lieu of a $200,000 bond on the Bell County Sheriff’s Department charge.