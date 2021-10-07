A Belton-area teenager faces six criminal charges — two felonies and four misdemeanors — for burglaries of a home, a building and several vehicles near Lake Belton.
Zantavious Antowaine Lymon, 17, was in custody at the Bell County Jail Thursday in lieu of a total of $230,000 in bonds.
Lymon is charged with burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony; burglary of a building, a state jail felony, as well as four counts of burglary of vehicles, all Class A misdemeanors, according to jail records.
Bell County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called June 21 to the 5100 block of Denmans Loop, a lakeside neighborhood in the county between Sparta Valley Park and Fort Hood’s Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area.
The homeowners reported that at about 3 a.m. two suspects were on their property. A review of surveillance video showed the suspects entered the home and then entered an attached shop. Both suspects were seen carrying items from the shop.
The Sheriff’s Department was contacted the next day by a Belton police detective, who told the sheriff’s investigator that one of the suspects on video was Lymon, whom the officer had previous dealings with, according to an arrest affidavit.
On June 22, two other homeowners in the 5100 block of Denmans Loop reported that their shed was broken into on June 21. The shed’s side door was kicked in and the lock was damaged. Ammunition and weighted workout vests were among the items taken, the affidavit said.
A neighborhood watch member told deputies that he saw one of the suspects at a nearby home on Rosemont, which was later determined to be Lymon’s home.
On June 24, deputies responded to a criminal trespass call on Denmans Bluff, the street just north of the suspect’s home. The homeowner identified Lymon as the person who climbed a fence on his property and hid a large military-style backpack in the bushes, the affidavit said.
“When opened, the backpack was found to contain ammunition, vests with plates, holsters and a wallet, which had been stolen out of Temple,” Deputy Dennis Wiges said in the affidavit. “When (deputies) issued the criminal trespass to Lymon, he was wearing the same distinctive black-and-white Nike shoes with red laces as the suspect in the video from the (burglarized) residence.”
The homeowner whose shed was burglarized confirmed that the recovered items from the suspect’s backpack were stolen from his property, the affidavit said.
Lymon was arrested on Sept. 29, jail records showed.