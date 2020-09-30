The city of Temple’s website now has a fresher, more modern look.
The city recently launched a newly redesigned templetx.gov that officials said is focused on improving residents’ access to information, public services and boosting community engagement, according to a news release.
The redesign, development and training fee was $18,450, according to the city. After that, the municipal government will pay an annual hosting and support fee of $8,925.
“We are focused on improving the quality of life for our residents, and that includes improving our residents’ digital experience with us,” Marketing and Communications Director Heather Bates said. “Our new site is beautiful and is easy to work with. It’s informative, interactive and user-friendly — all the things we want to provide for our residents.”
Temple’s previous site was hosted with Civic Plus. The new site is with Revize, which also hosts the sites for the city of Belton and the Bell County government.
“The cost savings, functionality and aesthetics of the Revize product really drew us into making that change,” Temple spokeswoman Emily Parks said. “Probably the biggest thing was that with the substantial cost savings we negotiated, we were able to get stand-alone sites for the library and the parks and rec departments, which we did not have before.”
Over the course of the new five-year website contract, the city of Temple estimates to save $17,762 when compared to a renewal with Civic Plus. Temple will save $4,610 in the first year and in the following four years save $3,288, Parks said.
“We started the process of reviewing various providers and our current contracts last year and made a decision in December 2019 to make the change,” Parks said. “We planned out the new launch to allow enough time for redesign, migration and an in-depth review of content by staff on the new site before it was made public.”
The city consolidated the Temple Public Library’s site, which was hosted externally from the city’s web services, into the main website. The library page on the city’s website features new books, an online catalog and integrates the library’s social media.
“Overall, it is our goal to provide exceptional service without exception to our residents, businesses and visitors and this website achieves that and more,” Bates said.
Another new feature that may be useful for residents is the Temple Parks and Recreation’s new page. It now includes an online activity guide, a list of programs and events, details on parks and an updated calendar.
“Our library site will be such an enhancement for our patrons. It’s been some time since that site was updated,” Communications Manager Jonathan Logue said. “The Parks and Rec site is outstanding and will be a great benefit to help our residents love where they live even more.”
On top of the new information, city officials touted the site’s new look that includes photos and videos of Temple. The site also automatically scales to fit the size of the user’s device.
“The citizen-friendly features and interaction available on this website made it a no-brainer when we chose it,” Bates said. “Users will be able to search for items easily and find the information they are looking for a variety of ways.”