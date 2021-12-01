The Texas Department of State Health Services on Wednesday warned of a statewide increase of COVID-19 hospitalizations, as well as the emergence of the omicron variant.
Through social media, the department said the overall state hospitalization has been seeing an upward trajectory over the past week. The department said state data on cases and facilities is still catching up following the Thanksgiving holiday.
In addition to rising cases, the department warned Texans about the omicron variant that saw its first confirmed case in the country on Tuesday.
“New variants are expected,” the department said on Twitter. “We don’t know yet what omicron will mean for Texas but we are ready. Vaccination is a powerful tool and we have proven protections against any variant.”
Scientists have yet to determine if the omicron variant, which has been reported in at least 23 other countries, is more dangerous than previous infections.
Local cases
As COVID-19 hospitalization rates increased slightly statewide, regionally the department reported a slight decrease Wednesday.
The percentage of hospital beds taken up by patients with COVID-19 in Trauma Service Area L — which includes Bell County — fell by 0.63 percentage points. The service area’s hospitalization rate is now at 2.85%.
Hospitals in the service area showed 1,088 staffed beds Wednesday with only 31 patients confirmed to have the virus.
Trauma Service Area L includes the hospitals in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties.
Bell County cases drop
The Bell County Public Health District saw a decrease in active cases Wednesday on its online dashboard.
The active cases fell by four, to a total of 178, also increased the local incidence rate to 49.05 cases of the virus per 100,000 residents. District officials did not report any new deaths from the virus, with the total remaining at 745.
During the pandemic so far the district has had 34,564 total reported cases of the virus, with 33,641 having recovered.
School cases
Temple Independent School District did not report any active confirmed cases of COVID-19 cases on its seven-day dashboard Wednesday, with one probable case on its tracker.
Belton ISD showed six active cases on its dashboard, with only one confirmed case located at Tarver Elementary.
Salado ISD remained without any active cases of the virus, with the last case reported on Nov. 17.
Killeen ISD reported only five active cases on its dashboard Wednesday, with four student cases and one staff case.