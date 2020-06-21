The skeletal remains of a missing soldier discovered Friday in Killeen we’re positively identified as those of Private Gregory Morales, a new release from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division said.
Morales’ remains were discovered in a field near the 3200 block of Florence Road Friday morning after U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command Special Agents received information as to the location of the body.
Foul play is suspected at this point in the investigation, the release said. Army Special Agents are working closely with the Killeen Police Department and are offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone with credible information concerning the circumstances surrounding the death of Morales.
Morales was positively identified using dental records with the assistance of the U.S. Army Dental Corps.
Morales reportedly was last seen driving his personally owned vehicle outside of Fort Hood in Killeen on the night of Aug. 19, 2019. The last known verbal contact with Morales was Aug. 20, 2019. Morales, also known as Gregory Wedel, was out processing from the Army and was scheduled to be discharged within a couple of days when he disappeared. Wedel was his last name before taking his wife’s name in marriage.
An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause and manner of death.
At this point, the release said, investigators have no credible information that this case is in any way connected to the search for Pfc. Vanessa Guillen who went missing from Fort Hood in April. That investigation is still being aggressively investigated.
Army CID thanked the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, the Killeen Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety for the assistance provided during this investigation.
Persons with information can contact Army CID Special Agents at 254-287-2722 or the Military Police Desk at 254-288-1170. They can also anonymously submit information at https://www.cid.army.mil/report-a-crime.html. They can also contact their local police departments. People wishing to remain anonymous will be honored to the degree allowable under the law and the information will be held in the strictest confidence allowable, the release said.