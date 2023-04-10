Although construction of the $38.2 million Sampson-Howard Elementary School is underway in Temple ISD, Zonda Education, a Southlake-based demographics team, anticipates that the district will need an additional campus in the southeast quadrant by 2027.
“In the next 10 years, it’s fair to say, by just knowing some of the people who’ve already bought property south of the new school, that there will be development there,” Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott said during a school board meeting on Monday. “Thankfully, we’ve already purchased land for the next middle school since it is co-located with Sampson Howard. We purchased 47.5 acres — of which 18 or so is for the new elementary — and the rest on the backside of the east side is for the new middle school whenever that comes to fruition. But we need to purchase land in the south for another elementary school.”
Temple ISD, a district of nearly 8,700 students, is expected to have more than 9,800 students by the 2027-28 school year, as more than 1,340 housing lots within its boundaries are available to build on.
Consultant Bob Templeton cited the southeast quadrant — where Raye-Allen Elementary School is projected to exceed capacity with 631 students for the 2023-24 year — as the most active for single family construction.
“It is where you’re going to be opening (Sampson-Howard Elementary) in the future,” he said. “We tend to see when you build a new elementary, the surrounding yields of the communities around it will definitely go up. So we do expect this will be a magnet and help really spur housing growth and student growth due to the fact that there is going to be a new elementary there.”
This growth is dependent on a couple of factors, but Templeton stressed that it is just a matter of when.
“Do we see it accelerate for a period or slow down as the economy moves up and down related to inflation and interest rates? Certainly it could,” he said. “But I definitely see Central Texas continuing to be very strong in its overall growth because of job growth and because of the location on I-35.”
Average prices for homes in Temple ISD — $278,376 for new and $182,029 for existing — also are expected to rise in the coming years.
“You’ll notice that it has gone up considerably,” Templeton said. “It’s a combination of supply chain challenges, the increased cost of some of the materials, the shortage of labor and the high demand that have caused the price of the new homes to go up.”
Although the average price for a new home in Temple ISD has increased roughly 47% since 2012, he emphasized how the Central Texas region still stacks up well compared to larger cities like Dallas, Fort Worth and Austin.
“This is in my opinion, a real positive, and it keeps your housing a little bit more affordable than what we see to the south and what we see to the north,” Templeton said. “The average price for a new home in Austin is well over $500,000, so this is going to make Temple more desirable in the long run because of the affordability. You can get to parts of the job growth areas of Austin within less than an hour. That proximity is going to continue to put this region in a very good spot.”
Temple ISD school board President Dan Posey thanked Templeton and his firm for their efforts.
“I know this is an ongoing process and I very much appreciate y’all coming up here and doing this process,” he said. “This is so important for us to figure out our next moves and our next steps. The district is growing. We know that. We just need to figure out the right way to work with this growth.”
Ott echoed that sentiment and credited Templeton for their accuracy since first partnering with Temple ISD in 2018.
“I believe one of the reasons that we got the new elementary school right in terms of location and timing, had a lot to do with our partnership and work together, and we’re very grateful for that,” the 2022 Texas Superintendent of the Year said. “I know the community is as well with the timing of the bond, the opening of the school and so forth. We are truly grateful. Thank you.”