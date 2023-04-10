Sampson-Howard Elementary School

Temple ISD students and school board members break ground at the site for the district’s newest elementary expected to open for the 2024-25 school year.

Although construction of the $38.2 million Sampson-Howard Elementary School is underway in Temple ISD, Zonda Education, a Southlake-based demographics team, anticipates that the district will need an additional campus in the southeast quadrant by 2027.

