To-go meals will be offered as part of a local salute to local military and emergency responders scheduled Tuesday.
The Temple Chamber of Commerce will hold the 37th annual Military & First Responder Salute presented by American Legion Post No. 133 and H-E-B.
The drive-through lunch to-go event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Central Fire Station, 210 N. Third Street in downtown Temple.
With continued uncertainty with large gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s drive-through lunch to-go event replaces the annual in-person luncheon at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, a news release said.
“We are excited to continue our annual tradition of celebrating and saluting our Central Texas military partners and veterans,” Rod Henry, chamber president, said.
“Like the 2020 event, we are also incorporating first responders into the recognition to show our gratitude for their efforts on the front lines of the pandemic,” he said.
The chamber, H-E-B and volunteers will be preparing and serving lunch to go to Central Texas military personnel — the 13th ESC/Fort Hood, 1st Medical Brigade/Fort Hood, Garrison Command/ Fort Hood and the 278th Armored Cavalry/ TxANG — as well as local veterans, law enforcement, fire and rescue, EMS and medical/health care professionals.
Chamber staff will coordinate pre-orders with partners, veteran organizations, food kitchens and event sponsors with groups of 10 or more in advance of the event. The public, including walk-ups, also are invited to drive to the fire station and grab lunch to go, while supplies last.
Through this event, Henry said, the chamber hopes to bring the community together to give back and honor those who have given so much.