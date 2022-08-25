The Temple Police Department aided the FBI in an arrest warrant operation on Thursday.
Most Popular
Articles
- Former Cameron police sergeant indicted for tampering with evidence
- Man indicted in Temple shooting after asking police if they found his cellphone
- Two Killeen women on trial in shooting death of Temple teen
- Man attempts Temple jewelry store break-ins
- Former Rogers church treasurer indicted
- 155-acre tract rezoned for housing, retail in West Temple
- Just getting started: Former district foes Temple, Killeen prep for season with scrimmage
- Free dog vaccinations planned in Temple Saturday
- Temple Police, CPS investigate toddler’s severe burns
- Backyard mosquito spraying booms, but may be too deadly