BELTON — Confederate Park — after 128 years — will be no more Tuesday.
The Belton City Council is scheduled to hold a public hearing and consider the park’s new name during its regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Harris Community Center, 401 N. Alexander St.
Council members will pick the park’s new designation from a list of five names: Liberty, Unity, Community, Fellowship and Veterans.
The parks board proposed the five names Aug. 17. The board said its top two choices for the park’s name are Liberty and Unity.
The final five names were narrowed from a larger list of 35 that the parks board, a separate 10-member committee and six other community members suggested for Confederate Park.
“Whatever name we come up with, I’ll be happy,” committee member Carolynn Bell said in August. “My top three (designations) are Liberty, Unity and Freedom. We went through the community … and asked them for some input. When we rename this park, we think about something for us moving forward.”
The City Council agreed to begin renaming the park and the nearby Confederate Park Drive in late July. The new name for the street is expected to be either Veterans Way or Veterans Drive, according to the city.
“What it boils down to in my mind is the right thing is the right thing. The right decision is the right decision,” Councilman Guy O’Banion said.
“I had to keep going back to what is the right decision, what is the right thing to do and, in 2020, is it the right thing to highlight a park named Confederate Park? I don’t feel like it is.”
Councilman David K. Leigh said the park gave Belton a negative perception.
“The reason I came to this is because people were saying that the city of Belton (is) racist because they have a park named Confederate Park — and I do not want a park to define me,” Leigh said. “I don’t want a name to define me just like other people don’t want things to define them. I think that’s why we should consider it.”
Councilman Craig Pearson’s time in the military influenced his decision to start the renaming process.
“Whenever I’ve been in charge or in command as I did for many years in the military, I learned quickly that anything you tolerate it will, in fact, grow worse,” Pearson said. “If you see something that’s not quite right but you don’t say that you’re bothered or do something about it, you, in fact, endorsed that.”
Council members have said they would like to see the city install signs at the park to tell visitors the park’s history and Belton’s progress.
“It is 2020. We’re sitting here in a historical building,” Mayor pro tem Wayne Carpenter said in July, referring to the Harris Community Center’s time as Belton’s former segregated school. “We moved past that. We can move past this name and we need to make sure our community is welcoming for all folks.”