Local office holders took the first round of elections Tuesday as the Republican and Democratic party primaries were held.
Results for this year’s primary election in Bell County were delayed Tuesday night as voter decisions were not released more than 2½ hours after polls closed.
Election officials in the county cited the need to count all absentee ballots first as the reason behind the delay.
“We have to put up early voting and absentee ballots at the same time, even those absentee (ballots) we received at 7 p.m., all of that has to be done before our Election Day results,” James Stafford, spokesman for the county, said. “We already do have some of those thumb drives coming in from voting centers but we can’t process any of those until we finish with those early voting and absentee ballots.”
Stafford said the Ballot Review Board spent much time processing absentee ballots, some of which were damaged and, once approved, could not be read by the voting machine.
“In those cases, the Ballot Review Board had to re-credit the ballot,” Stafford said.
Voters this year were able to cast a ballot at any one of 41 polling locations, deciding who would represent them in the November general election.
The county posted the election results, with all precincts reporting, at 9:30 p.m.
Bell races
For the Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 race, incumbent Theodore “Ted” Duffield received 68.36% of the vote, beating his opponent Reese Davis who got 31.63%.
In the county’s Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 race, incumbent Cliff Coleman got 56.4% of the vote, beating his opponent Richard Sapp who received 43.59%.
In the race to fill the remainder of the Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 Place 1 term, Keith Reed, who currently holds the office, won with 65.16% of the vote compared to his opponent Velva Johnson with 34.83% of the vote.
In the race to become the next chairman of the Bell County Republican Party, Mack Latimer received 60.78% of the vote while his opponent Jeffery Ware received 39.21%.
Some voters in Bell County saw long lines at the polls Tuesday as others had little to no delay. Voters at some polling location, such as the Bell County Annex in Belton, saw wait times of at least an hour, according to the county’s wait time application. A line was reported at the VFW in West Temple just before 6 p.m. The county had unveiled the app to try to let voters know where they could avoid long lines.
Polling site 38 in the West Bell Water Supply Office, 4201 Chaparral Road, Killeen, was closed for about an hour after a vehicle caught fire following a collision, keeping traffic from reaching the location. A news release urged voters to use the county’s app that would tell them other locations where they could cast ballots and the wait time there.
In 2018 the county saw 26,444 voters cast a ballot in the primary election, 18,962 cast Republican ballots and 7,482 cast Democratic ballots.
This year, Democrats cast 7,976 votes in Bell County for the primary, with Republicans more than doubling that total with 18,468 votes — although the GOP had more contested races both statewide and in the county.
Voters speak
Temple resident Robin Burnett said she came out Tuesday to make sure her voice was heard in the Democratic primary.
Burnett, who tries to vote in every election, said she mainly focused on statewide races this year. She said she looked at how candidates stood on health care-related issues.
Christopher Gonzalez, who lives in Temple, said he mainly supported the more conservative candidates when he cast his ballot.
Having moved to the area from California, Gonzalez said he knew he needed to do more research on the candidates he supported. He said he wished he knew more about the locally contested races, such as justice of the peace races.