The upcoming May election for the Belton City Council will be unlike any other.
It will mark the first time that the Council has specific places for each member and will mark the transition to three-year terms for the elected officials — changes voters approved last month.
Belton’s charter — the city’s governing document — now has each of the seven members of the Council serve an at-large, specific place for three years. To win, a candidate now must earn a majority of votes. Nearly 75 percent of Belton voters cast a ballot for the change.
The seven Council members on Tuesday drew for their new places.
“We will start by drawing for Places 1 through 4. Places 1 and 2 will be two-year terms. Place 3 and 4 will be three-year terms,” City Clerk Amy Casey said. “And then, following that, we will draw Places 5, 6 and 7, which will be three-year terms.”
Councilman John Holmes has Place 1; Councilman Dan Kirkley has Place 2; Councilman Craig Pearson has Place 3; and Councilman David K. Leigh has Place 4.
All four places are on the May 1, 2021, ballot.
If they seek re-election and win, Holmes — who pushed for the new term structure — and Kirkley will serve for two years before their seats transition to three-year terms after the May 2023 election.
“It’s still longer than 18 months,” said new Councilman Daniel Bucher, bringing up how his two-year term was truncated after this year’s May municipal election was delayed to November because of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
Pearson and Leigh, though, will start a full three-year term if they seek and win re-election in May.
“Is this one of those gift exchanges where we can trade? ‘I think I want yours and you can go back and draw,’” Leigh joked, referring to a white elephant gift exchange.
Bucher has Place 5, Mayor Wayne Carpenter has Place 6 and Councilman Guy O’Banion has Place 7. All three places will be on the May 2022 ballot.
“So in a year and half, if we get re-elected again and it’s three years?” O’Banion asked as other Council members told him he was correct.
In 2022, Carpenter cannot run for another term as mayor. He will have to seek Place 6 on the City Council. Voters also eliminated the direct election of the Belton mayor, replacing it with Council members selecting one of them to serve as the top official for a year.
“This was a first for us. We’ve never had places before in the history of Belton, as far as I know. Certainly not in my life, and, as (Leigh) would tell you, that’s a long time,” the mayor, 71, said, ribbing his colleague.