Temple Police officers went to a fight reported at about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Temple Mall, 3111 S. 31st St., according to police spokesman Cody Weems.
Mall security and officers quickly settled the fight.
The fight was mostly disbanded before officers arrived, so a full report wasn’t taken, Weems said. He had no specific location, ages of those involved and if anyone was injured because the officers who responded work night shift.
The fight call wasn’t listed in Friday’s LexisNexis Community Crime Map report.