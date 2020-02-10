Temple Police Officer Carmen DeCruz was charged with manslaughter Monday in the officer-involved shooting death of Michael Dean.
DeCruz reportedly was en route to the Bell County jail on Monday afternoon where a bond of $500,000 was to be set.
Dean was killed on Dec. 2, 2019, in a case which brought multiple protests due to the lack of a narrative on the case and the time the investigation was taking.
The Temple Police Department turned the case over to the Texas Rangers, saying it was in order to have an impartial party do the investigation.