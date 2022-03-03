Outdoor burnings in Bell County are now temporarily banned as area conditions dry.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn issued the burn ban Thursday, which prohibits outdoor burning in all unincorporated areas of the county. The ban will go into effect at 6 a.m. Saturday and is expected to last until 6 a.m. on Saturday, March 12.
In recent weeks, county commissioners have looked at implementing a burn ban at each of their Monday meetings.
“We have been in regular conversations with the Bell County fire marshal,” Blackburn said. “At this time, we have determined that the current dry conditions have created a public safety hazard that can only be made worse by outdoor burning.”
Commissioners considered a ban on Monday but decided against it, opting to wait and see how the weather would develop.
On Thursday, the U.S. Drought Monitor showed most of western Bell County with some level of drought.
The agency showed the western quarter of the county with severe drought and another quarter in moderate drought. A strip of central Bell County is not currently seeing drought conditions, though the monitor shows it is abnormally dry.
Only about a quarter of the county, mostly to the east, is not seeing any drought or abnormally dry conditions.
The Texas Water Development Board reported Monday that drought conditions affected about 79% of the state, much higher than the 51% seen at the same time last year.
Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt said freezing temperatures seen in recent weeks caused conditions in the county to dry out.
“Current weather conditions are resulting in lower vegetation moisture content and an increased risk of grass fires,” Mahlstedt said. “Recent freezing temperatures have caused vegetation to dry out and without a significant amount of rain, these conditions will continue to worsen with warmer daytime temperatures, lower overnight humidity levels and increased winds.”
County officials said the ban could be extended or ended early depending on the will of the Commissioners Court.
Violation of the ban is a Class C misdemeanor, with fines of up to $500.