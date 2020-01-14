The National Weather Service issued a fog advisory Tuesday morning for Central Texas. The advisory remains in effect until 10 a.m. and includes Killeen, Temple and Fort Hood.
As of about 7 a.m., patchy fog was causing slow traffic on Interstate 35 in Temple and Belton. The NWS said poor driving conditions could be expected with visibility limited to about a quarter mile or less in some areas.
The NWS advised motorists to slow down, use your low-beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance between you and the vehicle ahead of you.