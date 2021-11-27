Beer and physical fitness seemed to mix well Saturday morning in the Beer Run (Almost) 5K hosted by Fire Base Brewing Co., 8 S. First St.
Junction Fitness of Temple and Green Jay Sports Medicine of Belton were the other two sponsors.
Aaron Castilleja, owner of Junction Fitness, said about 60 runners signed up for the primarily sidewalk race through downtown Temple.
“The temperature (48 degrees) is actually perfect — not too hot, not too cold,” he said.
J.D McBride, owner of the brewery, said the city of Temple helped to work out the route. It headed for Avenue B, passed through the Santa Fe Plaza, and reached Whistle Stop Park before returning along Avenue B to complete the first of two loops.
Xavier Andersen, 22, of Troy finished first with a time of 21:30 minutes and won a $50 gift card. His dad, Christopher Andersen, 48, finished second and won a $25 gift card.
“I didn’t have many slips,” Xavier said, referring to the sidewalks being wet from a morning mist that threatened to turn into rain. “It was a pretty good course. I enjoyed it. I haven’t been training. It’s been a while since I’ve run consistently.”
He works out occasionally at Junction Fitness, he said, and is in the process of enlisting in the U.S. Air Force.
Megan Maxwell of Temple said her time was 26:6 and that she was not a frequent runner. She used to work out at Junction Fitness, she said, and this was her first time at the brewery.
Bryant Bulls of Temple, who had a time of 24:01, said he heard about the run through coming to the brewery.
“I run at least twice a week,” he said. “The weather was great for a 5K.”
Christopher Andersen said he runs a few days a week and goes to the Junction Fitness gym five days a week. He also likes to road bike and mountain bike.
“I thought the route was beautiful,” he said. “Hopefully events like this will bring future growth to downtown Temple.”
Inside the brewery, Austin Reynolds, owner of Green Jay Sports Medicine, was providing myofascial relief to Sherry Andersen, Christopher’s wife and Xavier’s mom.
“It’s a form of injury correction that a lot of chiropractors and athletic trainers use,” Reynolds said, adding that he is both.
“We have massaging as well,” he said. “We center around using myofascial techniques to help heal our injured patients or help them stay injury free.”
Sherry said she ran the race in about 30 minutes.
Bryce Avila, 23, of Temple didn’t know his time but said he finished sixth.
“I got outrun by a girl,” he said.
A 2016 graduate of Belton High School, he played center and guard for a Tiger football team that made the playoffs that year. He’s now coaching at Junction Fitness.
Angela Cases of Temple said she finished the race at 26:30.
“I’ve been to Firebase,” she said. “I love that they are local veteran-owned and very community-oriented, and I love supporting them.”
She runs seven miles a day, she said.
“I’ve been a runner since I was 5 or 6,” she said. “Next month I’ll come back for sure. You can’t have any better reason to run than getting a beer. Maybe a cupcake.”