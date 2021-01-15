A Temple man is charged with stalking after a woman told police that he followed her around the city and later barged his way into her home with a gun.
Randy E. Chapel, 39, was in custody Friday at the Bell County Jail. His bond is set at $50,000 for the third-degree felony charge, jail records show.
The woman told police Tuesday that Chapel followed her for several hours, between 11:30 p.m. and 2:16 a.m., on Jan. 9-10, Temple Police Department spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said.
Earlier, the woman spotted Chapel following her as she drove her son to school and told him to leave her alone. She pulled over and hit behind a building in the 1300 block of North General Bruce Drive at one point.
Last Saturday, she returned to her home in the 200 block of West Munroe Avenue. She told police that Chapel made his way inside the home without being invited.
Chapel reportedly refused to leave so the victim complied and the pair watched a movie. A gun that Chapel carried accidentally went off during the movie, and the woman later asked him to leave again.
He then threw a television on the floor, kicked over a standing lamp and attempted to break the victim’s mirror before leaving.
Chapel was arrested Thursday on a stalking warrant in the 1300 block of North First Street, Arreguin said.
Once Chapel was arrested, officers saw a glass smoking pipe in his car that had a substance inside. Officers conducted a probable cause search and found a black and silver Smith and Wesson 9mm gun with a magazine with rounds next to the weapon, Arreguin said.