The Belton Educational Enrichment Foundation has worked to enhance the quality of education for every student within Belton ISD since it was founded in 1992 by Belton ISD alumni.
“They got together and decided to support the district,” BEEF President Ellen Burnett said during a Belton ISD school board meeting on Monday. “We do that by providing resources for innovative programming not funded by tax revenue. So we have teacher grants, dual-credit scholarships, student scholarships and paraprofessional scholarships.”
These awards are 100% funded by private donors.
During the 2021-22 academic year, BEEF awarded more than $300,000 in student scholarships — a combined $249,900 to 129 seniors at Belton High School and a combined $50,400 to 28 seniors at Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow.
“Something that we have learned this year, as we have been researching other education foundations, is that we give out the most scholarship money pretty much across the state,” Burnett said. “We’re proud of that fact. We’re able to give a lot of money to our students to let them go on and further their education.”
In the same timeframe, BEEF awarded about $117,000 in grants to 19 teachers across 12 campuses, $24,000 in scholarships to 15 paraprofessionals, and $15,000 in scholarships to students who are enrolled in dual credit courses.
Shanon Gish, a digital information specialist at Southwest Elementary in Belton, and Lindsey Sinclair, a third-grade teacher at Tarver Elementary in Temple, were among that list of recipients.
Gish submitted her grant application with the hopes of expanding the bilingual book collection on campus.
“As our bilingual readers grow in their native language, they are needing higher level books,” she previously said. “So these will be for my third-, fourth- and fifth-graders. They are hungry for books. They check them out, so they will be excited.”
Sinclair and her colleagues, meanwhile, submitted their grant application to help purchase Legos and STEM-related activities
“We can have them doing hands-on activities where they’re getting their brain thinking in the morning and with each other,” she said. “We’re really excited that we’re going to have the opportunity to share this between six classes.”
Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith emphasized his appreciation for BEEF’s hard work.
“Our partnership with BEEF is a reflection of our belief that learning experiences for our students are enhanced through the engagement of our community,” he said during the meeting on Monday. “We can’t thank BEEF enough, and the community members who give generously to BEEF, for their ongoing, never wavering support of Belton ISD students and staff.”
Area 2 trustee Erin Bass echoed that sentiment.
“What y’all do is truly remarkable,” she said. “Y’all are just a bunch of volunteers who give a lot of your time to this for our staff and students, so thank you.”
With students slated to return to campuses for the 2022-23 academic year on Aug. 17, BEEF is already preparing for its next wave of fundraising. The nonprofit organization will hold a “BEEF Red Carpet Event: Havana Nights” from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Schoepf’s BBQ in Belton.
“Save the date,” Burnett said. “There will be live music, auctions and good food so we’re looking forward to having you.”
Tickets and sponsorship packages can be purchased online at bit.ly/3zeuV27.