Belton High School assistant principal Timothy Goodridge will start his sixth year with a new award displayed in his office.
The Belton ISD educator was recently named the Region 12 Outstanding Assistant Principal of the Year by the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals, which recognized notable educators from 20 regions in the state.
Goodridge, 59, said his career in education is a second act after he spent 21 years of working for UPS.
He went back to school at age 44 to see to seek his teacher certification.
“Teaching is a calling for me,” Goodridge said in a news release. “I always knew I would do it. It was just a matter of when.”
Goodridge taught in McGregor ISD for three years before moving to Belton ISD as a physics and astronomy teacher at Belton High. He became an assistant principal in 2017.
BHS Principal Ben Smith said Goodridge is an exceptional leader for the campus and the district.
“We are beyond proud of Mr. Goodridge for earning this award,” Smith said. “He has been instrumental in leading the transformation of BHS into a learning environment and culture all are proud of within (Belton ISD). He is most deserving of this recognition for his devotion to our students, staff and parents.”
Goodridge said he is grateful for the opportunity to serve.
“I am honored and humbled to receive this recognition and also very thankful to my district and principal for allowing me the opportunity to serve our students,” he said.