Stacey's story

The original members of Dry Ice — Dwight Burris, left, Tommy Davis, Stacy (Cobb) Triefenbach and Andy Ramos — take a break on the stage at Tom Sefcik Hall during a 1984 show. Today, Stacy sings and teaches art classes at retirement communities across Central Texas.

 Courtesy photo

Like many other teenagers blessed with a pitch-perfect voice and a sassy personality, Stacy (Cobb) Triefenbach had big rock ’n’ roll ambitions.