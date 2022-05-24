A male was wounded in a Temple shooting Tuesday afternoon.
The incident occurred at about 12:16 p.m. as officers responded to a shots-fired call in the call in the 400 block of Fryers Creek Drive. Shell casings were found in the roadway, but no victims were found at the location, Temple Police said in a news release.
At 12:29 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of South 26th Street, where they found one victim with a gunshot wound. The male is being treated by medical staff.
At this time, no suspects have been identified.
Detectives are investigating to determine if the shots-fired call and shooting are related, police said.
Anyone with information can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously