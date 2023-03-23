It’s been 10 years since a grain elevator explosion rocked the Central Texas city of West, but a Temple cyclist is keeping memories of the 15 people lost in the disaster alive through an annual bicycle pilgrimage.
Ride for West: Temple cyclist keeps memories of blast victims alive with annual trek
- BY DAVID STONE | SPECIAL TO THE TELEGRAM
