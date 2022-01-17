A potential Belton ISD bond election for more than $180 million will be discussed at a committee meeting Wednesday.
The district’s Board Facilities Committee will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Administration Building, 400 N. Wall St. in Belton.
The Bond Exploration Committee’s recommendation will be discussed as well as the design and site for a future elementary school and a long-term facility needs report.
Superintendent Matt Smith and members of the district’s Bond Exploration Committee plan to present a potential bond package to trustees during a meeting at 6:15 p.m. Jan. 24.
The bond exploration team attended seven two-hour meetings between Sept. 15 and Dec. 8, during which they reviewed demographic information, growth trends and facilities assessment data.
On Dec. 8, the district ranked 11 potential projects that total more than $180 million to fund.
The projects include an 11th elementary school, $40.1 million; a 12th elementary school, $43.6 million; Southwest Elementary additions, $13.3 million; campus safety and security upgrades, $6.3 million; land acquisition for future facilities, $7.1 million, CTE and fine arts improvements at Belton High, $20 million; mechanical, electrical, plumbing, roofing and interior improvements for aging and evolving facilities, $11 million; middle school athletic and fine arts upgrades, $28.6 million; interior finishing renovations at Belton High, $6.9 million; cafeteria equipment and flooring replacements at 10 campuses, $2.6 million; and technology infrastructure, $676,624.
This prioritization list did not include Bronco Field, Tiger Field or natatorium scenarios, as stakeholders were heavily against bond-funded improvements to athletic facilities, according to Belton ISD survey results.
“On the initial ballot of $184 million, 40% would vote for it and 50% would vote against it,” according to a Belton ISD report. “After hearing more about it, 54% would vote for it and 43% would vote against it. However, the intensity of the informed position points to a tough climate for passing bonds.”
These respondents were split on whether Belton ISD needs more facilities and classrooms.
“40% say it needs more, 39% say it has enough, and 21% are unsure,” according to the report. “This lack of awareness is a contributing factor to the relatively low support on the initial ballot.”