SALADO - A fire located in Salado at Rose Lane and North Stagecoach Road burned a small shed Thursday night, Salado Fire Chief Shane Berrier said Friday.
The fire apparently rekindled and burned an abandoned house on the property Friday morning.
The call came in at 5:19 a.m., according to Berrier.
Responding along with Salado's two engines, tanker, brush and booster trucks was the Belton Fire Department with one engine.
The fire is under investigation by the Bell County Fire Marshal's Office, according to Berrier.
In a separate incident at about 1:30 a.m. Friday, an electrical fire "fried" everything in two houses and a small grass fire was extinguished, Berrier said.