Heart and Soul A Thon

Lynn Eaton, professor at the College of Education and director of faculty development, sings “Heart and Soul” as she is accompanied on the piano by her former student Ernie Lopez Jr., a music education major from Temple, during the Heart and Soul A Thon in the Parlor of Presser Fine Arts building on the UMHB campus on Tuesday February 14, 2023.

 Nan Dickson | Special to the Telegram

BELTON — Presser Hall at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor was booming on Tuesday, as students, staff and faculty performed a “Heart and Soul” music marathon for Valentine’s Day.

