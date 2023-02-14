BELTON — Presser Hall at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor was booming on Tuesday, as students, staff and faculty performed a “Heart and Soul” music marathon for Valentine’s Day.
featured
Musical marathon: ‘Heart and Soul’ performed for nine hours at UMHB
Tags
TDT Joel Valley
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Belton ISD trustees approve removal of two Lake Belton HS library books
- UPDATE: UMHB announces largest planned anonymous gift to-date of $50 million
- Salado youth sells grand champion market steer
- Mr. Gatti’s Pizza returning to Temple after 30-year absence
- Temple man charged with intoxication manslaughter in traffic death
- Temple Feed & Supply to move to larger location in SE Temple
- Roaring to go: Generations unite for Little River Dragway races
- UPDATE: ‘It’s sad it came to this point’: People protest acquittal in officer-involved shooting
- Gunmen open fire in Temple game room robbery; no injuries reported
- Providing support and comfort: Pastors visit Temple High School students after trial verdict