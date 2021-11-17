BELTON — A grand jury indicted a Salado woman last week after police said she was driving under the influence with two children in her car.
Tori P. Kaufman, 32, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated with children under 15, a state jail felony.
According to an arrest affidavit filed by the Belton Police Department, officers responded to a reckless driver report in town on May 30.
“A witness described a truck that was swerving all over the roadway and had almost caused multiple accidents,” the affidavit said. “Upon arrival, an officer observed the truck in the middle of an intersection without a turn signal. The truck had swung too wide and had to reverse and try again to avoid hitting a vehicle.”
A traffic stop was initiated by officers who noted on the affidavit Kaufman tried to park at a fast-food restaurant but could not do it properly.
“Inside the vehicle, officers identified the driver as Tori Page Kaufman and two children ages 6 and 9 in the backseat,” the affidavit said. “Kaufman did not have a driver’s license, appeared sleepy, and slurred her words. As she stepped out, officers noted that Kaufman had trouble maintaining her balance and would sway while standing.”
Officers performed a standardized sobriety test that Kaufman allegedly failed, and according to the affidavit, a breathalyzer test showed no signs of alcohol, so a blood test was ordered and sent to the Texas Department of Public Safety laboratory for testing.
Court records show Kaufman posted a $25,000 bond on June 6. She is due in court again on Jan. 21, 2022, for a pretrial hearing.