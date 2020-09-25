Three Milam County residents were indicted Thursday by a grand jury on sex trafficking charges.
Jamar Zamora, 17, of Rockdale, was indicted on three counts of trafficking a child to engage in sexual conduct and three counts of sexual assault of a child.
Another Rockdale teen, Hunter Gray Pruitt, 18, was indicted on three counts of trafficking and one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Angel Rivera, 28, of Cameron, was indicted on a trafficking charge in connection with underage girls.
Zamora allegedly, along with others, led two girls — ages 11 and 14 — to sneak out and meet them, a probable cause affidavit said. The 11-year-old was reported July 1 to the Lexington Police Department by her father.
Pruitt sent messages saying he’d made a mistake and was very sorry. He asked the parent to not press charges and claimed he’d blocked all girls and girls younger than 16 on his Snapchat, the affidavit said.
The girls were taken more than once to a pasture off FM 487 in Rockdale, according to the affidavit.
Eva Marie Mikulec
A 62-year-old Cameron woman was indicted on several felony charges.
Eva Marie Mikulec was indicted for criminal mischief, a state jail felony; theft of livestock, a third-degree felony; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a state jail felony; and escape while arrested, a third-degree felony.
A Cameron Police officer went to the 1800 block of West Batte Avenue to serve the warrants on Mikulec. She was put into a police vehicle and taken to the Milam County Jail’s sallyport. She ran away, but was taken down by jail staff.