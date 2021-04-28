After early voting for local elections ended Tuesday night, three more cities have now reported the total number of votes they have seen so far.
Multiple entities across the county are currently holding elections for municipal seats as well as seats on school boards and the issuance of new bonds. Election Day voting is set from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.
Temple officials reported Wednesday that the city saw 3,267 ballots cast during early voting between the two races it is hosting at its sites from 1,641 voters.
The Temple mayoral race between incumbent Tim Davis and challenger Richard Arwood saw 1,627 votes cast, while a bond issue for Temple College saw 1,640 votes. The Temple College bond is for $124.9 million and would be used for expanding campus facilities and programs.
Morgan’s Point Resort reported a turnout of 216 people, similar to previous years, during early voting for its mayoral and City Council election.
The mayoral race is between incumbent Dwayne Gossett and his two challengers Andrew Bill and Dennis Green. The race for four council seats will be between incumbents Donna Hartman, Bruce Leonhardt, Ronny Snow and Robbie Johnson, and their challengers Shawn Knuckles and Larry Gossett.
Voters in Troy will also be deciding two at-large City Council seats, with the city currently having seen only 17 people come out for early voting.
The race for the two seats includes incumbents Paul Ramirez and Jason Sheffler along with their challenger Vance Camp.
VOTING LOCATIONS
Here are polling places, open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., for Saturday’s municipal and school district elections:
Temple mayor and Temple College election
• Frank Mayborn Civic & Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St.
• Wilson Park Recreation Center, 2205 Curtis B. Elliott Drive
• Thornton Elementary cafeteria, 2825 Cottonwood Lane
• Tarver Elementary cafeteria, 7949 Stonehollow Drive
Belton ISD
• Joe M. Pirtle Elementary, 714 S. Pea Ridge Road in Temple
Troy municipal
• Troy Community Center, 201 E. Main St.
Academy ISD
• Academy High School library, 602 E. Main St. in Little River-Academy
Rogers and Rogers ISD
• Rogers Civic Center, 4 W. Mesquite Ave.
• Seton Community Center, State Highway 53
Morgan’s Point Resort
• Garrett & Mic Hill Event Center, 60 Morgan’s Point Blvd.