Transfers into Temple Independent School District have increased by nearly 30 percent since 2015, according to a new study conducted by Templeton Demographics.
Temple ISD saw 189 students from other districts transfer into Temple during the 2019-20 academic year: Academy ISD, 59; Belton ISD, 79; Killeen ISD, 11; and Rogers ISD, 11.
The study — presented during a Temple school board meeting on May 11 — highlighted how Temple ISD should see a continued increase in enrollment growth and likely will have more than 9,600 students by the 2029-30 academic year.
“Not only are we retaining more of our students, but the big takeaway is that the number of our students transferring into our district has gone up by 30 percent in the last five years,” Superintendent Bobby Ott said in an interview with the Telegram. “I think that’s a very positive thing for Temple ISD and so we want to continue being the district of choice.”
Temple ISD is in the process of continuing campus upgrades — enhancements that are likely to contribute to the district maintaining improved enrollment year-to-year, Ott said. These projects include $16 million of renovations to Lamar Middle School, with $9.4 million upgrades to Temple High’s fine arts center nearing completion.
“The amount of money that Temple ISD has put into their facilities with the
passing of the three bonds in 2007, 2011 and 2015 has certainly added to the programs and the innovation in the district,” Ott said. “It really just makes it all come together and provides a really good environment for our students.”
Ott believes Temple ISD’s reputation contributed to the district’s continued enrollment increase, and cited data from the Templeton Demographics report.
“This demographics study shows proof that developers and builders are coming into our school district boundaries and complementing us with what they’re putting out there product wise,” he said.
Ott was particularly impressed with the increase in single-family developments from within Temple — something he believed needed to happen for a long time in the community. The Templeton Demographics report forecasts Temple ISD will see an additional 170 to 220 single-family homes annually for the next five years.
“I can’t tell you how much I appreciate the developers and the builders coming together, and doing something transformational for the community,” he said. “You see a higher-priced master plan community … and we really needed that in order to have a balanced selection of homes for families that are coming into the district.”
This increase in development in the southeast quadrant of the district’s boundaries ultimately will lead to new campuses needing to be approved and built.
A new campus might be coming to Temple TISD in the fall of 2023.
“As we stand today, a good window that would make sense for a bond would be somewhere in the fall of 2021. Because we’ll already be over capacity, according to the study,” Ott said. “You sell the bond in the spring of 2022, start construction and you would hopefully open a school in the fall of 2023.”
That timeline, however, is incredibly tentative as the evolving COVID-19 pandemic continues to play out. Ott noted how next year’s demographics study will be a key resource in seeing whether this timeline likely is to be upheld.
“That study is going to be the one that makes the final determination on really nailing down a timeline, because it will have the whole COVID-19 factor figured in. … It won’t be hypothetical at that point, and a lot of these developers will have homes on the ground.”