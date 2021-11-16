Temple High School will host a playoff “sendoff celebration” for its varsity football team at 12:30 p.m. on Friday — a community-wide event that will replace the previously planned community pep rally for Thursday.
This sendoff celebration follows the Wildcats’ 28-14 victory against Waxahachie High School during the Class 6A Division II bi-district round last week.
“There are no easy wins at this point,” Scott Stewart, the Wildcats’ head coach, said after the game. “Playoff football has its own set of rules. You have to grind it out and do what you can.”
Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott hopes the local community will help the Wildcats maintain that mindset during its next playoff game against Rockwall Heath High School at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Burleson ISD Stadium, 100 Elk Drive in Burleson.
“I think it’d be a great thing for the community to come out and support them,” he told the Telegram.
However, the fourth-year superintendent emphasized how the sendoff celebration is not just for the football team.
“It’s for everybody that’s involved,” Ott said. “The cheerleaders, the band, the Kittens … everybody. All of them have worked very, very hard and it would just be good for us to get behind them again.”
The 30-minute sendoff celebration, which will be staged on North 27th Street near the Temple High School athletic field house, will be free and open to the public, according to Temple ISD.
“We’ve been behind them the whole way, and I think that’s part of their success,” Ott said.