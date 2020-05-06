Local officials braced for the worst as they waited for the May sales tax revenue report.
“The county doesn’t have quite the reliance on sales tax that the state of Texas does or our cities do, but it’s still a significant part of our revenue. It’s very, very important and we’re very interested in those numbers — and the numbers don’t look good,” Bell County Judge David Blackburn told state Rep. Hugh Shine during a Monday morning forum.
The COVID-19 pandemic brought the state and local economies to a halt, and, with that, local officials expected a decrease in sales tax revenue. The state already reported a 9.3 percent drop in sales tax — the steepest decline since January 2010.
But the cities of Temple and Belton as well as the Bell County government bucked that expectation — at least when it comes to year over year changes.
All three saw slight increases while the city of Killeen and the village of Salado had declines, according to the Texas comptroller’s May sales tax report that was released Wednesday.
The report is based on sales made in March and remitted in April to the Texas comptroller’s office, the agency tasked with collecting tax revenue owed to the state.
“Widespread social distancing requirements were not in place across much of the state until late March, meaning the impact of those measures affected only a portion of allocations for this month,” according to a Wednesday news release from the comptroller’s office. “The agency expects next month’s allocations, based on April sales, will show steeper declines compared to a year ago.”
The Bell County government collected more than $1.9 million in sales tax in April — a 1.66 percent increase from the same month last year.
“We really didn’t budget much of an increase,” Bell County Commissioner Bill Schumann said, referring to the conservative sales tax allocations in the current Bell County budget. “The economy has been great up until the end of February. Obviously, it’s gone down significantly, but all it (the sales tax revenue) is, is down almost to what it was last year.”
Temple saw its sales tax revenue increase more than 4 percent compared to the same time last year. The city received $2.1 million in sales taxes.
Temple spokesman Cody Weems pointed out sales tax revenue only tells part of the pandemic’s effects on the city’s budget.
“The city’s finance department is currently working on second quarter financial updates. Once that forecast is finalized, it will provide a better picture of how the pandemic affected the city’s budget and what adjustments will need to be made to compensate,” Weems said, adding the financial report will be presented at the Temple Council’s May 21 meeting.
Belton brought in $505,234 in sales taxes last month. That’s a 2.4 percent bump compared to last April.
“While that amount is $46,000 less than we budgeted, March 2020 sales actually topped March 2019 sales by nearly 2.5 percent,” Belton Finance Director Mike Rodgers said. “The results for March are promising, because it is the first month that — at least partially — reflects closings related to COVID-19. Social distancing guidelines took effect in mid-March. I still remain cautiously optimistic that the city of Belton will end this fiscal year with sales tax revenue at or slightly above the amount that was budgeted.”
Salado saw the steepest decline. The village — which is heavily reliant on tourism — collected $44,669. That is a nearly 13.3 percent decline from last April’s collection.
“The thing to understand is we’re a tourist-based economy, and the reality of it is a pretty significant chunk of our budget is sales tax revenue,” Village Administrator Don Ferguson said. “With this pandemic, it’s really torpedoed the tourism piece for the last few months — and probably for the next few months. So without visitors in town, it’s had a significant impact on this community, obviously, with businesses being shut down. We’re getting hit on a couple of different fronts.”
As for Killeen, the county’s largest city got more than $2.2 million in sales tax revenue — a 6.5 percent drop compared to this time last year.
Staff writer Joel Valley contributed to this report.