When Halle Mitchell volunteered her time to Churches Touching Lives for Christ on Friday, the Temple College freshman was happy to experience a side of the Temple community she had never seen before.
“It felt really nice to get out and see what our community looks like,” Mitchell said about her time at the food bank. “We’ve been bagging drinks, organizing boxes, moving pallets, fixing boxes … and just making sure everything that we’re sending out there (to clients) is good. We’re giving back and it’s really nice to see that people are being taken care of here.”
Mitchell, 18, was joined by hundreds of other area volunteers on Friday, as they participated in United Way of Central Texas’ Day of Caring — an annual event in its 20th year that aims to improve communities through a variety of service projects.
Despite the morning rain, Veshell Greene, vice president of resource development at United Way of Central Texas, called Friday’s event a success.
“Even with the rain people still came out and it just goes to show you that people care more about others than themselves,” she said. “Today was a good reminder of that.”
Although United Way of Central Texas was only anticipating about 100 volunteers, 351 area residents ultimately pledged their morning to a variety of area nonprofit organizations.
“One of the ladies said, ‘I know I have the best group of volunteers.’ But then you go to the next site and you see volunteers cleaning, getting on ladders and power washing,” Greene said. “Every group was the best group, because every group was putting forth the best effort that they had and that’s all you can really ask for.”
Earl Lloyd, CTLC’s director, was among those overwhelmed with gratitude.
“The work that they did was much needed, and it lets me know that the community cares,” he said. “I could go out and solicit volunteers, but once volunteers do come out and actually see what’s going on … I believe that they’re more inclined to do it again.”
Lloyd, who has served as CTLC’s director the past two months, said it was a pleasure to watch his new volunteers congeal together as a team.
“They worked together and supported one another,” he said. “I think that’s one of the benefits of having something like this — you get to work with people you wouldn’t normally work with, and you may reveal things about yourself that you wouldn’t ordinarily reveal. That’s what happened today.”
Sabrina Tuerck, a Temple College sophomore, enjoyed her time working alongside Lloyd and CTLC’s regular volunteers.
“I don’t normally volunteer for stuff, but I really enjoyed it because I actually live in Temple,” she said. “I feel like I actually did something good by giving back and helping CTLC. If they didn’t have all these volunteers today it would have taken them way longer to organize.”
The 19-year-old emphasized how she is eager to venture out to CTLC in the near future.
“Halle and I are definitely going to come again and help carry bags to cars on Saturdays,” Tuerck said.
Greene said projects impacted by the weather on Friday will be rescheduled in the weeks to come.