Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott sent a message of unity to Temple students detailing the value that comes in preparing them to become future leaders of society.
“The vision of Temple ISD is to instill the value of learning in each student and prepare them to be future leaders of society. For this vision to be realized, we cannot shy away from the realities of the world we live in,” Ott said Monday in his letter responding to student thoughts about the nationwide protests on George Floyd. “As you grow into leaders, you must independently and collectively examine societal issues and how they impact your core beliefs.”
Ott said he understands — as educators — how vital it is to prepare students for these examinations in addition to being available for discourse with students.
“I have seen several of you expressing concerns over social media in recent days and without our teachers having the opportunity to have open discussions with you in person, I wanted to write a letter responding to your thoughts,” Ott said.
He told the Telegram it took him a couple days to send out the letter, because he needed time to reflect after watching the video of George Floyd’s death for the first time.
“I waited a day or two to do that … Because I was so angry when I saw the video for the first time,” Ott said. “I needed some time to reflect and pray and didn’t want to put anything out there on the heels of emotions and the feelings that I had.”
Ott — who said he is honored to serve one of the most diverse school districts in Texas — oversaw a student enrollment of 8,698 for the 2018-19 academic year. Nearly 27 percent of those students identify as African-American, according to Texas Education Agency data. Hispanic students account for the district’s largest percentage at 45 percent.
“As you grow into leaders, you should know that the only way diversity can serve as a strength is by protecting good against evil,” Ott said. “Good is protecting and loving all. Evil is only protecting and loving some. Good is including all. Evil is separating groups or assuming superiority among groups.”
He emphasized how pretending an evil doesn’t exist can easily lead toward ignorance.
“Know that your school district realizes that evil exists and wishes more than anything it didn’t. Despite its existence, Temple ISD’s goal will always be to love and protect you just the way you are,” Ott said. “In conducting ourselves in this way, Temple ISD’s diversity and genuine love for every child will remain our greatest strength.”