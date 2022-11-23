Pets for vets are free this month in Temple.
The Temple Animal Shelter is waiving pet adoption fees for veterans during November, the city said.
“Throughout November, pet adoption fees are being waived for all Veterans!” the city said in a Twitter post. “Adoption requirements still apply, which means folks are welcome to donate vouchers to pay it forward. Visit the Temple Animal Shelter today at 620 Mama Dog Circle!”
Temple spokeswoman Allison O’Connor said seven pet adoptions by veterans have occurred so far.
“The Pets for Vets program was created to honor our veterans and to offer them a companion at no adoption cost,” O’Connor said. “We are also encouraging the community to get involved by donating vouchers to cover the cost of spay/neuter procedures, which are required in the adoption process. We hope animals will continue to find their forever homes with local veterans this month and in the future.”
The Temple shelter is currently full with 43 dogs and 23 cats, O’Connor said.