Election officials in Bell County saw a total of 1,612 ballots cast on Friday in early voting races.
Friday is now the day with the most ballots cast so far this election, with the county seeing a total of 5,733 ballots cast since Monday.
Voters at the Temple Independent School District building in Temple, 401 Santa Fe Way, cast 243 ballots. Of the ballots cast 52 were in the Democratic primary and 191 were in the Republican primary.
The Bell County Annex in Belton, 550 E. Second Ave., saw 346 voters with 51 ballots for Democrats and 295 for Republicans.
The Salado Church of Christ, 2717 N. Stagecoach Road, had 132 ballots cast with 11 for Democrats and 121 for Republicans.
In Killeen the Bell County Annex, at 304 Priest Drive, had 139 Democratic ballots and 89 Republican ballots cast for a total of 228. The Jackson Professional Learning Center, 902 Rev. R.A. Abercrombie Drive, had 100 voters come out and cast 69 Democratic ballots and 31 Republican ballots.
The Parks and Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing in Harker Heights, had 180 voters come out and cast 84 Democratic and 96 Republican ballots.
Over the weekend, the sites will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20.
Polling locations will be closed Monday due to the Presidents’ Day holiday, before opening from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
The primary election will take place on March 1.