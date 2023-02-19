The drive between Midland and Temple is about five and half hours, depending on the route.
But the link between Bell County and the boyhood home of former President George W. Bush is much closer.
The Bush family home has joined Texas Historical Commission’s family of sites, and its new site manager is Troy Gray, former program manager and interim director of the Bell County Museum in Belton.
Opened in April 2006, the wood-frame Bush home, built in 1939, is modest in appearance, but it reflects the lives of a thriving West Texas family through its exhibits and furnishings. The house also has the distinction of being the home of two presidents, two governors, a first lady, an ambassador and a CIA director.
The home is listed in the National Register of Historic Places as the residence of an exceptional political family who shaped state and national politics in the late 20th and early 21st centuries.
Not only that, but the home has another unique link to a former Temple resident.
Before the Bush family bought the home, it was owned by the parents of Dr. Paxton Howard Jr. (1936–2022), former Scott & White physician and director of its executive health program. The senior Howards, who purchased the house in January 1947, began making many additions and improvements to the property before selling it to the Bushes.
“We are thrilled to include the Bush Family Home as one of 36 state historic sites that will highlight the significance of the Bush family not just to Texas history, but to that of the nation and world,” said Joseph Bell, Texas Historical Commission deputy executive director. “It is a unique opportunity to provide visitors a snapshot of home life in the 1950s and ’60s.”
The home, at 1412 W. Ohio St., is one of several that the Bush family lived in during their Midland years. Former president George W. Bush lived there the longest (about four years) during his childhood, and it is the house most often recalled in family memoirs.
George H.W. Bush moved to Texas in 1948 with his wife, Barbara, and their growing family to begin work as an equipment clerk for the International Derrick & Equipment Co. in Odessa, earning $375 per month.
By 1953, the senior Bush formed a partnership to establish Zapata Petroleum. Drilling success helped Bush afford the West Ohio Street home. They moved into another larger home in 1956; later, as his business and political ambitions grew, the senior Bush and his family moved to Houston in 1959.
The Bushes raised their five children, including their oldest son, George W. Bush. Father and son eventually served as U.S. presidents. Brother Jeb later was elected Florida governor.
The home opened as a museum in 2006 after a ribbon cutting attended by former President George H.W. Bush and First Ladies Barbara Bush and Laura Bush.
The Bush Family Home was accepted as a Texas State Historic Site last April, making it the 36th state historic site in the agency’s portfolio of key Texas historic sites that includes the San Jacinto Battleground and Monument in La Porte, the National Museum of the Pacific War in Fredericksburg and the Port Isabel Lighthouse.
The existing board of the Bush Family Home will transition to the newly created Bush Family Home Foundation.
“We are so excited about the future of the home with the Texas Historical Commission,” said Jaclyn Woolf, Bush Family Home foundation director. “We look forward to working with them to create a place for people to enjoy.”
Gray, site manager for the Bush Family Home, joined the Texas Historical Commission after seven years as the director of Spindletop Gladys City Boomtown Museum in Beaumont.
Before that, he was with the Bell County Museum. Gray received a master’s degree in museum studies prior to his work in Bell County.
The Bush Family Home State Historic Site is at 1412 West Ohio St. in Midland. New hours for the home are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; 2-5 p.m. Sunday; open by appointment only on Tuesday and Wednesday; closed on Mondays. The last tour will begin at 4:30 p.m.
The home is known for its Third Thursday Reading programs, which allows children to hear stories and take home a free book. Learn more at visitbushfamilyhome.com.