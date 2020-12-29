A Belton man faces a motion to revoke his probation after he was arrested for possession of a controlled substance over the weekend.
Eric Devon Jones Jr., 29, was taken into custody after Belton Police officers responded to a domestic disturbance at about 4 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Shady Lane, police spokeswoman Candice Griffin said.
Jones is charged with possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, less than a gram — a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in prison.
The motion to revoke Jones’ probation for a Travis County criminal case was filed in August and a warrant was issued, online court records show.
Jones also faces charges of resisting arrest, search or transport and failure to identify-fugitive, both misdemeanors filed by Belton Police.
Jones remained in the Bell County Jail Tuesday. His bonds total $20,000, jail records show.
Firearm theft
Belton Police detectives are investigating a firearm theft reported on Christmas Eve.
Officers took a report of a 9 mm handgun that was taken from an unlocked vehicle in the 200 block of Rabern Court.
Police do not have any suspect information at this time, Griffin said.
The department frequently reminds residents to lock their vehicles on social media with #9PMRoutine.