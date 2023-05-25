Honoring veterans

Col. Terry Michael of the 1st Medical Brigade at Fort Cavazos recognizes Thomas Hughes, a Navy veteran, during a Memorial Day program at Christ Episcopal Church in Temple on Thursday.

 Joel Valley/Telegram

Col. Terry Michael of the 1st Medical Brigade at Fort Cavazos spent his Thursday afternoon with the Rotary Club of Temple to remember and pay respects to each and every service member who selflessly put their life on the line for freedom.

