Firefighters continued to make headway Friday on containing a wildfire that scorched 35 acres in southeastern Coryell County.
The blaze, dubbed the Post Oak Fire, started late Wednesday night and burned acreage along FM 107 near Oglesby, threatening two homes and a barn at one point, officials said.
Firefighters from several area departments, including Gatesville, Flat, Oglesby, Osage-Coryell City, responded as well the Coryell emergency management coordinator.
“Low rain chances are in the forecast for this weekend. Any rain we get is a blessing, but won’t be anywhere near a drought buster,” the Gatesville Fire Department said a Facebook post Friday. “The main threats will be lightning and downburst winds. There could be dry lighting, which could set off wildfires.”
“Do not hesitate to call 9-1-1 if you see fire or smell smoke.”