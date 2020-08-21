A 37-year-old Temple man was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance after police conducted a search warrant Friday morning at a residence in the Canyon Creek Townhomes, 1476 Canyon Creek Dr.
Bryan Haynes, 37, was in the Bell County Jail Friday. No bond amount had been set.
The Temple Police Department said in a news release that a “large amount of narcotics,” including methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana, as well as firearms were seized during the search.
The total value of the items is estimated at about $74,600, police said.
“I commend the work of our officers this morning to get this suspect and these illegal substances off the streets of Temple,” Police Chief Shawn Reynolds said in the release. “This type of activity will not be tolerated in our city. I’m grateful for the dedication these officers have shown to the residents of Temple.”