A burn ban set to expire at noon today could be extended as wind-driven fires and dry conditions over the weekend kept local firefighters busy.
The Bell County Commissioners Court will take potential action this morning on the order restricting outdoor burning, according to the agency’s meeting agenda. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. at the Bell County Courthouse, 101 E. Central Ave. in Belton.
Last week, the court decided against repealing the burn ban — ordered earlier this month — following advice from County Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt. He cited dry conditions and wildfires across the state, including the Eastland Complex Fire that emergency responders are still battling. Smoke from the massive fire has drifted into Bell County and other nearby counties.
Firefighters from Bell and McLennan counties fought a stubborn grass fire near Buckhorn Cemetery Road and Cowan Road that started Saturday afternoon and continued for many more hours into Sunday, Taran Vaszocz, chief of the Morgan’s Point Resort Volunteer Fire Department, said in a Facebook post.
Virtually every Bell County agency assisted before reinforcements from McLennan County arrived early Sunday morning, the fire chief said.
Another nearby fire — off Kuykendall Mountain Road near Lake Belton — was reported Sunday afternoon.
Severe drought conditions are still seen across most of the state, including the western half of Bell County, the Texas Water Development Board said last week.
Mahlstedt told County Judge David Blackburn that the county would still be dry despite some recent rain.
“He recommended, in spite of the forecast for the next 24 to 36 hours, the maintaining of the burn ban,” Blackburn said last week. “The ground is still very dry and we still have fires going on all over the state.”
Red flag warning
The National Weather Service on Sunday issued a red flag warning for 21 counties, including Bell, Coryell, Falls, McLennan and Lampasas counties. The warning was set to expire at 8 p.m. Sunday.
The red flag warning means that “extreme fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly,” the National Weather Service said. “A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and dry vegetation can contribute to extreme fire behavior.”
The weather service urged Texans to avoid all outside burning and welding.
“Do not toss lit cigarette butts out,” the warning said. “Report wildfires to the nearest fire department or law enforcement office.”
Southerly winds were at 10 to 20 mph Sunday with some gusts up to 30 mph.
Mostly sunny skies are forecast for most of the week, although there is a 100% chance of rain expected Tuesday night. Temperatures will reach the mid to high 80s. Slight rain chances are forecast for Friday night and Saturday.
Lake levels, conservation
Both Bell County reservoirs — Belton and Stillhouse Hollow lakes — were more than 90% full Sunday, state water data showed.
However, both lakes are now under a Stage 1 drought watch and some water customers are asked to reduce usage slightly after a Brazos River Authority declaration Tuesday.
The declaration affects reservoirs and related systems within the river authority’s water supply system, according to a news release.