A 64-year-old man was arrested on an assault charge after he allegedly assaulted a security guard at the Temple Social Security Administration Office.
Perry Lee Penning was arrested for aggravated assault against a public servant, a first-degree felony.
Temple spokeswoman Nohely Mackowiak said officers responded to a disturbance at the federal office, 511 N. Main St., on Tuesday afternoon.
“It was learned that Penning had a physical confrontation with a security guard at the office when he was asked to leave,” she said. “During the confrontation, Penning allegedly struck the security guard on the head and in the abdomen.”
Police did not release any details about the specifics of the confrontation between Penning and the security guard.
Penning remained at the scene and was arrested.
He was in the Bell County Jail on Thursday in lieu of a $7,500 bond, according to jail records.
The arrest comes after some residents have questioned why the Social Security office in Temple has been closed during most of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The office offers limited in-person services through appointments as most are directed to use their online services, the Telegram previously reported.