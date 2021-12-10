SALADO — Foster children in Salado almost had their Christmas ruined when thieves decided to damage a vehicle a local organization uses to transport gifts for them.
Lighthouse Family Network Inc. Executive Director Dwayne Lambert received an unexpected surprise Monday when he noticed gasoline leaking underneath a 2000 GMC Savanna cargo truck the organization uses to deliver toys for children in their organization.
“Every Christmas, we have a lot of people in Central Texas … gather gifts for our foster kids, and we use that truck to pick up those gifts,” Linda Lopez, Lighthouse Family Network business manager, said. “When we went to get the truck to get our gifts, our executive director noticed the gas was leaking out as we were putting gas on it.”
Gasoline from the truck was stolen in the past, and as a deterrent, the organization installed a locked gas cover.
“This time, they cut our fuel line and took all our gas,” she said. “We’re having trouble finding someone to fix it. You have to lift up the truck to remove the gas tank and repair the lines. Someone here in Salado offered to do it, but his shop isn’t big enough.”
The gas tank holds about 31 gallons of fuel and had a full tank when it was parked outside their office since it was last used in the summer.
“Our office is in the Salado Plaza Center,” she said. “The truck was in our parking lot right under a light. It could’ve happened any time since the last time we used it. It could’ve been months.”
Lopez said repairs for the fuel line would take more than $400 out of their already tight budget.
“It is a very tedious and expensive job,” she said. “I hope (the thieves) would take the time to realize that this might just be $100 worth of gas, but it has delayed us getting Christmas to a lot of our homes. There’s a ripple effect with what they did.”
The nonprofit serves as a child-placing agency with a contract with the Texas Department of Families and Protective Services and houses about 50 children with foster families in different parts of Central Texas.
“We’re licensed for 75, but our numbers fluctuate from day to day,” said Lopez.
For now, Lopez said they would have to figure out another way to deliver the toys for children using their personal vehicles to do so.
“We’re going to have to make several trips on our small vehicles,” she said. “But we can’t haul bicycles. We can’t haul big items in those vehicles. We will have to make numerous trips to deliver all our toys.”
The non-profit uses the money from its contract with the state to pay foster families and run the organization. The rest of their expenses are covered by donations.
“We get funded by the number of days the child is in the home and what level of care the child requires,” Lopez said. “We give 50% of that to the foster parent. We’re limited with what we can use the (50% left) for.”
Lopez said she hopes the community will rally to help make the children’s Christmas bright.
“If there’s a mechanic that can work in that truck, that would be good for us to know,” she said. “We can also use donations to repair our trucks.”
A spokesperson with the Village of Salado Police Department was not available for comment about the investigation Friday.