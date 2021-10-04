BELTON — A county western dance is planned Thursday at the Belton Senior Activity Center.
The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will feature Bobby Dean and the Timeless County Band.
The center is located at 842 Mitchell St., Belton
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Purchase a Subscription
to continue reading.
BELTON — A county western dance is planned Thursday at the Belton Senior Activity Center.
The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will feature Bobby Dean and the Timeless County Band.
The center is located at 842 Mitchell St., Belton