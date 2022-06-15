Sophie Goodman, one of four Caldwell High School students accused of disrobing a fellow teammate during a volleyball bus trip in 2021, had a felony charge against her dismissed by a Milam County judge.
The other three suspects pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in January.
Goodman, 17, had a third-degree felony charge of engaging in organized criminal activity dismissed by 20th District Court of Milam County Judge John Youngblood on April 5.
A motion to dismiss document states there was insufficient evidence to obtain a conviction beyond a reasonable doubt and it wasn’t in the interest of justice to prosecute.
Craig Greening, a defense attorney representing Goodman, said he was pleased with the dismissal of the charge.
“The dismissal means everything to Sophie,” he said. “She is now able to attend the University of Texas in the fall, whereas she wouldn’t have been able to do that with charges pending. She also was able to graduate from high school with her graduating class.”
Marina Pilar Brinkman, 17, Kadie Rose Hartman, 17, and Katherine Alayna Hart, 18, all pleaded guilty to a Class A misdemeanor charge of unlawful restraint, according to a Jan. 12 news release from the Milam County District Attorney’s Office.
All girls were initially charged with indecency with a child. However, those charges were later changed during indictments to enhanced unlawful restraint and engaging in criminal activity, both third-degree felonies.
Greening said he decided to fight the charges since his client was innocent.
“Sophie was adamant from the beginning of my representation of her that she would not plead guilty to any criminal charge because she did not do anything wrong,” he said. “In fact, we submitted her to a polygraph with the (Texas) Department of Public Safety, and she passed with flying colors.”
A report of the polygraph test performed on March 29 showed Goodman was asked direct questions about the incident and if she acted as a lookout during the incident.
The test determined she was truthful when she denied any guilt in the incident or if she was acting as a lookout for the other assailants.
Goodman also painted a clearer picture of what occurred that day during a pretest interview detailed on the polygraph test.
In the interview, Goodman said the coaches sat at the front of the bus. The seniors sat behind the coaches, and the first-year students sat at the back of the bus.
She further told investigators she witnessed another freshman allegedly get pants-ed two seats behind the coaches by Hart and Hartman before disrobing the 14-year-old girl, and “no one indicated that it was a problem, including (the freshman who was disrobed),” the report said.
“Goodman explained that this was a ‘hazing’ tradition that generally occurred between seniors and freshmen and was supposed to be funny,” the report said. “Goodman heard Hart and Hartman talking about who they were going to ‘pants’ next and headed toward the back of the bus. Goodman stated that Hart and Hartman were initially going to pants a different freshman female, but then she observed Hart and Hartman change their mind and then select the victim.”
She further stated that she could not recall seeing anything specific but had an idea of what happened because there were four to five girls crammed in the one bus seat, the report said.
Goodman, according to the report, said that she felt uncomfortable about the incident and walked back to her seat.
Brinkman, Hartman, and Hart were sentenced to 12 months of deferred adjudication with standard conditions of probation, including no contact with the victim, 40 hours of community service, and a $4,000 fine and restitution, according to the news release.
The charges stem from an Oct. 15 incident in which a 14-year-old was the victim of a hazing incident on a Caldwell Independent School District school bus on State Highway 190 about 10 miles away from downtown Cameron, according to an arrest affidavit filed by the Milam County Sheriff’s Office.
The bus was returning to Caldwell after a volleyball game in Little River-Academy on Sept. 21, the affidavit said.
A 14-year-old girl told deputies she was held down by Brinkman and stripped down by Hart and Hartman while Goodman allegedly acted as lookout.
“The victim (told deputies) she was singled out by (the group),” an arrest affidavit for Brinkman said. “(Brinkman) was holding her down when the victims’ pants and panties were removed to her mid-shin and exposed her genitals.”
The affidavit said a witness told deputies the suspects were pulling her spandex so hard that the victim was lifted off the bus seat.
The girl told deputies she pleaded with the suspects to stop several times but was ignored.