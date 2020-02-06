The Ralph Wilson Youth Club is conducting registration through Feb. 21 for the newly launched 2020 Spring Youth Volleyball League.
Ralph Wilson Youth Club, 1515 S. 25th St., is also in need of volunteer coaches for the 2020 Youth Volleyball League. All coaches must successfully pass a background check.
Registration is open to girls ages 7-14. The cost for participation in the program is $75 per child and includes a game T-shirt. Registration can be done online at rwycsports.org and in person at the Ralph Wilson Youth Club between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.
For more information, contact Sam Jones at 254-773-9001 or email at sjones@rwyckids.org.